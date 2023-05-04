Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 29,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.