Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $32,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.