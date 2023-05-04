Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

