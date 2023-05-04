Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

