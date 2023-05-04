Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 9,175 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

