Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $223.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

