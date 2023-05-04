HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.91 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, HI has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $429,719.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.95 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00690867 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $313,650.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

