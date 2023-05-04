Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,237. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

