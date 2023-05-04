Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $274.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.16.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.