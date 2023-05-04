Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 698,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 240,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,144. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.