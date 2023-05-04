Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Buys 2,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.