Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard comprises about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.42% of American Vanguard worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $17,206,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,970 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 173,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

