Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.84. 382,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.