Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,013 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Encompass Health worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 138,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,598. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.