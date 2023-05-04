Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 199,300 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 414,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 91,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,013. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $760.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

