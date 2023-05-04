Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Granite Construction worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 214,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.