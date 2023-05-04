Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,990 shares of company stock valued at $712,917. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 757,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,759. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

