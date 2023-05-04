Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Methode Electronics worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

