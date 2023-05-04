Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566,669 shares during the quarter. NOW comprises about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of NOW worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

