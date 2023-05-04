Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 9,832 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Century Communities by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 62,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 84,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,727. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

