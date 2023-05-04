Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,824 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.60. 377,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,453. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

