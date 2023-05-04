Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,474,275 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $206,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 722,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.