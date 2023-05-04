Head-To-Head Analysis: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Harmonic $624.96 million 2.40 $28.18 million $0.26 51.96

This table compares Global Technologies and Harmonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -212.35% Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Technologies and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

Harmonic beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products. It also includes acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics The Company was founded by Harry Ruda on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

