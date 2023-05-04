HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Invivyd Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invivyd stock. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Invivyd, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

