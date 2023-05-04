Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,383. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

