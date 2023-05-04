Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 1,524,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,032,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

