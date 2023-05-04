Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $21,888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,396,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

