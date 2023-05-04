Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. 13,148,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands Company Profile

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

