H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

May 4th, 2023

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Company Profile



H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

See Also

