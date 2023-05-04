H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. H World Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

