Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 in the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

