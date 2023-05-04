Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GHL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,738. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

