Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $37.17

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.17, but opened at $40.08. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 175,378 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

