Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.80

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 8269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.