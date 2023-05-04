Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 87.54%.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,487. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 23,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,022.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,717,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,550,448.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,412.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,087,608.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 23,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,022.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,717,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,550,448.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 149,450 shares of company stock worth $337,542. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Featured Stories

