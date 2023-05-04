Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 87.54%.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,487. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.