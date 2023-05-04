Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 245,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

