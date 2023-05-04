Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 396,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.