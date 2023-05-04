Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 514,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

