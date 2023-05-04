Gordon Hunter Sells 83 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $20,077.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $263.50 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

