Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 796,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 690,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Golden Sun Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

