Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Stock Down 1.4 %

GOGO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 316,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,178. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 115.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

