goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$180.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. goeasy traded as low as C$88.35 and last traded at C$88.35, with a volume of 32568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.44.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. CIBC reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.21.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 13.372434 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

