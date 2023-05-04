GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,701.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,841. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

