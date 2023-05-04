Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Position Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.