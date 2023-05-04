Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.20. 19,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 5,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

