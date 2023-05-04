Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of GIC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 8,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,908. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $867.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Industrial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

