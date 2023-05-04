Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 7.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.00. 159,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,004,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Global-e Online Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 84.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 620,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 243,723 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

