Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 7.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.00. 159,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,004,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 84.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 620,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 243,723 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.