Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,527. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

