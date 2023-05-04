Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 7.0 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 1,663,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.