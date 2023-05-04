Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

TPH opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

